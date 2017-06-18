President of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has expressed outrage at the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) as a subject of study from the secondary school curriculum, describing it as a move by President Muhammadu Buhari to Islamise Nigeria.Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) complained about the development during its meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The delegation led by its President, Rev Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, also listed demands on the matter and other burning issues in a letter delivered to Osinbajo.In a statement issued on Sunday by Phrank Shaibu, spokesman of the church, Apostle Suleman, stated that the decision to scrap CRK as a subject in the curriculum but only to be studied as a theme in civic education while leaving Islamic/Arabic studies as a subject to be studied in the secondary school curriculum, is a deliberate plot by the Buhari administration, among other schemes, eliminate Christianity or at best reduce it to insignificance in Nigeria.“The new curriculum which is the brain-child of the Nigerian Educational Research Council and which is mischievously crafted to force Islamic Studies down the throat of non adherents is unjust, discriminatory, a subtle attempt at islamization, and therefore unacceptable,” the statement said.“This is a well orchestrated and articulated plot. Let nobody try to fool Nigerians that it was a mistake or a coincidence. Why is it that CRK would be removed as a subject to be studied from the secondary school school curriculum while Islamic/Arabic studies is retained? This is a plan from hell and it shall not stand”, he declared.Apostle Suleman also noted that the policy has been introduced at a time when Fulani herdsmen are on rampage in parts of the country and just before so called Arewa youths gave Igbo people living in the North to quit before October 1.“Over 7000 people have been killed by these Fulani herdsmen with our security forces unable to stop the bloodshed. So called Arewa youths backed by some discredited elders have also issued a treasonable ultimatum to Igbo people without any reprisals from the Buhari government. So, is it a coincidence that Christian Religious Knowledge has been expunged from the school curriculum?” he queried.Apostle Suleman called on the Federal Government to reverse the “offensive” policy and immediately restore Christian Religious Knowledge to the curriculum while commending the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for being at the forefront of seeking to redress the anomaly.“This evil policy must be reversed immediately. What is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. Christain Religious Knowledge (CRK) must be restored to the school curriculum. And I’m happy that the CAN has taken up the battle to ensure that those who seek to banish our faith do not succeed. We will continue to speak out until satan and his agents are put to shame”, he declared.Similarly, he called on the government to stem the tide of consistent attacks by Fulani herdsmen as well as deal with those giving ultimatum to people from an ethnic group to vacate the north.“For long, Fulani herdsmen continue to kill, rape and burn people’s homes without restraint. In the event that the safety of an ethnic group cannot be guaranteed in any part of the country, then Nigerians should know that it is not a coincidence. And my God shall not fold arms while the devil and his children seek to destroy the destiny of Nigeria”, he declared.“We have the strength of character, the courage and the conviction to mount a sustained campaign in defence of justice, and in defence of our religion. We will not give up our religious practice because of someone else’. Nigeria belongs to us all and not