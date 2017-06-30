The embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has boasted they will continue to rule Anambra State for the next 100 years.

Oye was reacting to threats from members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, who allegedly said they would pull down the bridges constructed by Governor Willie Obiano, because they were poorly constructed.

He said those questioning the quality of the bridges lacked the technical know-how, insisting that the bridges met all engineering requirements.

“They are not coming to power today or tomorrow; APGA will be here for another 100 years. By that time we would have produced more and more bridges.

“When they said the bridges were collapsing, what they saw was like a mirage. They didn’t know that when you build a bridge, you have to create room for flexibility. They didn’t study physics; the bridges depict architectural masterpieces,” Oye said.