The Action Democratic Party (ADP), one of the newly registered political parties, says the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be shocked in the 2019 general elections.National Chairman, Engr. Yusuf Yabagi Sani, spoke with newsmen yesterday in Abuja at the party’s national secretariat after its National Executive Committee’s meeting.“We are prepared for the coming elections. Even before the INEC Chairman said the commission was prepared for the election, we were prepared; our members in various states are just waiting patiently for this day, registration and collection of our certificate of registration, which has come’’, he said.“Believe you me we are ready because Nigerians are ready for the real change and not the cosmetic change that you have been seeing that have plunged us into what we are seeing today.“We believe that all Nigerians have been waiting for us and this is the beginning the journey to greatness, a great nation, a safe place where you can live anywhere and do business anywhere. In Anambra State governorship election and other elections that are coming, you will see wonders”, he added.Sani said the party would not allow impunity to grow and destroy it like it did to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is now doing to the APC.“Political parties as institutions have been taken for granted. Before we thought it was just a platform that people can use to run for an election but parties like APC and PDP are destroying the principles of political parties”.“We have realized that it is unthinkable to talk about democracy without talking of political parties. Which means that political parties have the responsibility to make sure that democracy is entrenched and managed professionally.“You don’t leave political parties in the hands of lame men or dropouts. Educated and enlightened people should manage political parties because whatever