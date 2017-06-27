PDP in Osun has accused the APC of plans to rig July 8 bye-elections for Osun West senatorial district—accusations the APC described as without foundation.PDP’s chairman, Soji Adagunodo, told a press conference that APC was pressuring INEC to postpone to elections so it could perfect its rigging plans.PDP also accused the APC of planning to use fake policemen during the election and also influence and induce the some INEC officials."Our party is intact and we are ready for this bye-election as scheduled. Those that step-down are fully with us and we are carrying out the campaign together,” he said."APC has procured the service of notorious thugs from within and outside the state to unleash violence in Ede North, Ede south, Egbedore, Irewole, Iwo and Ayedaadelocal governments on the day of the election.""The APC election strategy committee is conniving with certain element in the INEC to recruit OYES cadets and other party sympathisers as presiding officers and polling clerks. Part of the plans is to provide fake NYSC uniform and distribute same to these elements in order to make them carry out this nefarious plan.”"We have credible information about the plans of APC and the state government to arrange the kidnap and or arrest of leaders of the PDP in certain local government on the eve of July 8th by-election.Adagunodo also said that certain chieftains of APC have compiled names of their party members and sympathisers to be accredited by INEC as election observers and monitors during the bye-election."You will recalled 181 of these same elements from Osun State were arrested somewhere in Imo State in 2013, while travelling as fake observers for the Anambra governorship election", the PDP Chairman stated.Reacting to the allegations, the spokesperson of APC in Osun State, Mr Kunle Oyatomi said the allegations by the PDP are baseless.According to Oyatomi, “Osun PDP is psychologically tormented. Those allegations are not true. They are baseless without foundation. APC does not need to rig any election. We urge people of the state to discontinuance the allegations.”