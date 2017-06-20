The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Tuesday gave its suspended Chairman, Mr Issac Kekemeke, seven days to resign over alleged misconduct.The ultimatum followed the recommendation of by the three-member fact-finding committee headed by Mr Abayomi Adesanya, constituted by the party to investigate crisis in the party in the state.The report of the committee was submitted to the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party in Akure.The SEC had on June 1 passed a vote-of-no-confidence on Kekemeke, suspended him immediately and appointed Chief Ade Adetimehin as acting chairman.The report of the committee said that it was satisfied with the uncontroverted evidence of the witnesses in the matter.“The evidences were thorough, coherent, straightforward, cogent, compelling and very convincing.“However, the committee recommends, that in the spirit of reconciliation and party unity, Mr DI Kekemeke should resign within seven days as the chairman of APC in Ondo State.“This will be from the date of submitting and adoption of this report by the State Executive Committee.“Where he fails and refuses to voluntarily resign within the time limit, his action or inaction should be taken as removal from office, in pursuant to Article 21(D) (I) (e) of the APC Constitution as amended.”