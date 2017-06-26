The All Progressives Congress in Osun State has denied sponsoring hoodlums to attack the campaign train of Chief Ademola Adeleke, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming Osun West Senatorial District by- election.The PDP had accused the ruling APC of masterminding the attack on Adeleke at Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state but the Secretary of the APC in Osun State, Alhaji Rasak Salinsile, told our correspondent in a telephone interview on Monday that his party knew nothing about the attack.Salinsile said the APC was busy working hard to ensure the victory of its candidate, Senator Mudasiru Hussain, in the election scheduled to hold on July 8.According to him, the APC is not known for violence or brigandage, saying those arrested in connection with the attack should be handled over to the police and the police should charge them to court.He said, “The allegation against our party is not true. The APC is not given to thuggery nor brigandage. We are known for peace and we resolve issues by dialogue and not by violence,“The allegation is a calculated attempt to smear our image but we are not deterred. We dwell on issues because our campaigns are issue based. We tell people what they will gain by voting for our candidate and we don’t use abusive words. We are different.“The PDP is known for spurious allegations and their stock in trade is violence. We are focusing on victory because our candidate has won the election before and he is rash to win and represent his constituents very well again.”He urged the people of the senatorial district to support Hussain while calling on members of the party not to allow themselves to be provoked by the PDP members.