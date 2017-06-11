Just weeks after his release and immortalization by his people, a video clip of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu inciting a deep hatred and enmity between his Igbo people and the Yoruba tribe has emerged.
In the video, a property of Biafra Television, Nnamdi KANU says that any Igbo man who still worships in a church pastored by a Yoruba man is an imbecile, a fool and is not worthy to be called a human being.
According to him, Yoruba’s are worse than the Boko Haram terrorist and full of deceit.
“They use your money to buy private jet and build private universities and still preach about Jesus! Which Jesus?” He says.
“Obasanjo who stole our money is now praying for unity in Nigeria”
He continues saying he has nothing more to say than to tell everyone who befriends a Yoruba pastor that such person is a fool and an imbecile.
The video was released on Twitter by political activist and commentator Kayode Ogundamisi who has insisted for a long time that Biafra incites hatred and enmity. He released the video to prove his point.
Watch video here:
BIAFRA DOES NOT PREACH HATE RIGHT? VIDEO: Any Igbo Person who attends any Church Pastored by a Yoruba Man is an Imbecile - Nnamdi Kanu pic.twitter.com/W8eCM3qGyv— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 9, 2017
And yet some foolish Igbo would continue listening to this moron.ReplyDelete
The Nnamdi Kanu or whatever nameReplyDelete
those his followers calls him is a fooooool
This video was before Nnamdi's arrest and not a recent one.Enemies of BiafraReplyDelete
SO even if he said it before he was arrested, has been arrested changed his mindset? Nnamdi is slowly becoming you people's god. You people are soo daft that you wait for him to tell you what to do and think. If Nnamdi did not start talking about biafra, you would still be mute.Delete
I am an Igbo man but now this man is going mad. Why insulting tribes and this foolish nigerian eye news at this time where there is much tension you are bringing an old broadcast just to cause problem. Why are we creating problem that will consume everyone. Instead of you to use this platform to preach peace you are dividing the country with it.ReplyDelete
I now confirm that this so called namadi kanu is sick from brain and spiritually dead completely.ReplyDelete
I am amazed that most gullible igbos still dogmatically follow him.
The video is recent because he talked about Obasanjo advocating for unity.Obasanjo advocated for unity about two weeks, which show it's a recent video.
What concerns Christianity with your tribalism.
We are one in Christ irrespective of tribe and regions.
He will lead the igbos to their pit one day