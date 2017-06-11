Just weeks after his release and immortalization by his people, a video clip of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu inciting a deep hatred and enmity between his Igbo people and the Yoruba tribe has emerged.





In the video, a property of Biafra Television, Nnamdi KANU says that any Igbo man who still worships in a church pastored by a Yoruba man is an imbecile, a fool and is not worthy to be called a human being.

According to him, Yoruba’s are worse than the Boko Haram terrorist and full of deceit.

“They use your money to buy private jet and build private universities and still preach about Jesus! Which Jesus?” He says.

“Obasanjo who stole our money is now praying for unity in Nigeria”

He continues saying he has nothing more to say than to tell everyone who befriends a Yoruba pastor that such person is a fool and an imbecile.





The video was released on Twitter by political activist and commentator Kayode Ogundamisi who has insisted for a long time that Biafra incites hatred and enmity. He released the video to prove his point.

Watch video here:



