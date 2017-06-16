France striker Antoine Griezmann tied the knot with his long-term partner Erika Choperena in a secret ceremony at a beauty spot in Toledo, Spanish media revealed on Friday.The 26-year-old, who last week extended his Atletico Madrid contract until 2022, met Choperena in San Sebastian when she was studying and he played at Real Sociedad.The pair, who have a one-year-old daughter, were married Thursday afternoon at the Palacio de Galiana, a celebrated 11th-century edifice in the old Spanish capital.Several of Griezmann’s Atletico teammates attended the ceremony including Juanfran, Koke and fellow Frenchman Kevin Gameiro.In a short video on Griezmann’s Instagram account the player is also seen popping a champagne cork at a celebration around a pool.“The celebration of this wedding took the media by surprise,” said Spanish daily El Mundo.Barcelona star Lionel Messi is also due to get married later this month, with the Argentine international to wed Antonella Roccuzzo in his hometown of Rosario on June 30.