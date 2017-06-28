Barely nine months after two 400 level students of the Osun State University, Osogbo campus disappeared, another 400 level student of Microbiology Department of the University, Oluwafemi Oluwatimilehin Shonibare, has gone missing.Shonibare’s colleagues told our correspondent in Osogbo on Wednesday that the final year student was cooking at a private hostel around Suzzy area, at Oke Baale at about 10:pm on Monday when he abandoned the food and left the hostel.They said he had not been found since then.