A popular Nollywood actor, scriptwriter and producer, Victor Okechukwu Eze is dead.









He became famous for the role of Alika in Fuji House of Commotion.





The actor was based in Ikorodu Lagos but relocated to his village in the South East in 2011 when he could no longer afford to live in Lagos due to his battle with stroke.





His death was confirmed by the former President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Segun Arinze.

Eze, who is OAU graduate and the founder of Vickez Productions died last night in his home town.





Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Thin Tall Tony also wrote, “Was looking like a great day until I heard about your passing sir.

“He (Mr Eze), ladies and gentlemen, has been my biggest influence in characters on stage (he was too good on stage and a Lord in switching roles) he could play 6 roles in one production and you couldn’t tell the difference.

“We dancers, stage actors from the national theatre will always miss you.”