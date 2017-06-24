The Bishop of Lagos West, Anglican Diocese, Rev. James Odedeji, on Friday, refuted claims by kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans, that he donated several times to the church.

Odedeji made the clarification while reacting to claims by Evans that he (Evans) had sponsored indigent students, given money to widows as well as donated to the renovation of the Anglican church building.

“We have verified it, and we are very certain that Evans is not a member of any elements of our church. We don’t know him and we have no affiliation with his person.

“All that he his saying about paying school fees for indigent students, helping widows and donating hugely to renovations of our church are pure lies. Please ignore the false information, it is only meant to mislead the public,” Odedeji said, speaking through Ven. Paul Adeyemi.

When asked if Evans had probably been one of the anonymous philanthropists in the church, Odedeji replied: “We know all our members, he is not one of us and he has never been part of us.”