Retired Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke says he won’t be available for selection when his former team Barcelona tackle Manchester United Legends in a charity game at the Camp Nou on Friday, June 30.Barcelona Legends coach Jose Mari Bakero can count on the services of Edmílson, Giuly, Belletti, Mendieta, Julio Salinas and Goikoetxea, among others for the game against the Red Devils.Amuneke has explained that he can’t participate in the game because he is in Nigeria at the moment.‘’It is not that they didn’t invite me for the game against Manchester United, I am in Nigeria now, I will not be available so I can’t play,’’ Emmanuel Amuneke said, when asked to confirm his participation.