United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, says his country believes in one Nigeria and will continue to work towards the promotion of the unity of Nigeria.

He spoke during a working visit to Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, in Ibadan on Monday.

Symington called on the state government to work with America towards setting a new pace in socio-economic development, adding that Nigeria was loved all over the world, especially in the US because of its unity.

He said, “This visit is not just a courtesy call; it is in continuation of America’s vision and mission. We are looking forward to working with your state to set up a new pace in development.

“We are happy to be here and I’m telling you that Nigeria as a country is loved by all Americans and even in the world for the sake of the unity the country uphold.

“The US recognizes the strategic importance of Nigeria in Africa. We will continue to work towards the promotion of the unity of Nigeria, because that is where the strength of the country lies. The US loves Nigeria because of its unity.”

Earlier, Governor Ajimobi sought the assistance of the US government in his administration’s efforts at promoting human capital development and technical education in the state.

He said, “Oyo State is unarguably one of the safest states in Nigeria and a virile ground for homegrown and foreign investments. We have established the Technical University, Ibadan, to drive technological revolution and breed technical skill acquisition.

“There is an urgent need for exchange programme for our students who will go to the U.S to acquire the raw technical knowledge while we will welcome lecturers and resource persons from American ivory towers to our own institutions to integrate our goals at reaching the height we envisioned.

“We want more foreign partners to support our industrialization drive as we have established an industrial park as well as free trade zone, which would be the hub of commerce and source of employment generation for our teeming youths.”