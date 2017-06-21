Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi yesterday denied allegations by Governor Nyesom Wike that he wasted Rivers State’s money when he was governor.He said contrary to the allegation by Wike that his wife and family were into government business, he said his wife was trader.The minister spoke in Kaduna after an inspection of the facilities at the Kaduna Inland Dry Port.He said: “They have a governor who is a child by accident of Goodluck Jonathan because I don’t want to attribute it to God but by whatever, he entered office and starts talking about my wife and my family.“When I was the governor, nobody would have had access to any government business not even my wife and siblings and even as minister, nobody will have access to government business because it is not a family business but a government business.“The problem with Nyesom Wike and I want to say it clearly that if he does not shut up his mouth and do his work, I will bring his wife into focus.“I have been very matured not to bring his wife but if Wike does not close his mouth and talk about my wife anymore, I will bring out his wife.”On whether his wife collected any contract or money, he said: “My wife will never. We don’t do family business. All I care about is transparency, my wife is a trader, she buys and sells and Wike knows that.”On the accusation that he squandered money, the minister said: “You believe that? The man who said I have $50 million in Lagos and could not prove it is the same man you believe? The man that said I didn’t pay salary until I left office and he later says no, it’s pension I didn’t pay? You believe such man?“First he doesn’t know how to speak English, he is poorly dressed and you bring me into focus with that kind of a man?“As usual he was given how many hours on television and they cut me off when I came and put disclaimer. The television station gave Wike all the opportunity to say the rubbish he has to say without facts. He has no facts and he was allowed to malign people’s character.”On the approval of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry by the court, he said: “How do we know how the court arrived at its decision? We were not given fair hearing. We were not even informed. There is a panel of Justices in Rivers State, which is the Court of Appeal and by the time we knew it, they took the matter from them and gave to a panel that came from Adamawa.”On the alleged clash between him and Senator Magnus Abe, he simply said: “I don’t know about that, only you know If I have problems with him.”