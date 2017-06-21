The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, can only find relevance under chaotic situations.Amaechi, the immediate Rivers governor, was also accused of using incitements as a strategy to win sympathy from Rivers people.Rivers PDP, yesterday in Port Harcourt, in an online statement by its Chairman, Chief Felix Obuah, claimed to be reacting to Amaechi’s comments on the security situation in the Niger Delta state.The ruling PDP in Rivers said: “Amaechi has adopted as a strategy. The penchant to cause unnecessary stir whenever there is relative peace and stability in the state, aimed at deceiving impressionable minds into seeing him as a redeemer he has never been, is never and will never be.“Unfortunately for him (Transportation Minister), the Rivers people are now wiser and have seen the difference between a stir-crazy politician of Amaechi’s stock and a natural/people-driven leadership of Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Wike, whose landmark achievements in only two years in office have dwarfed the entire Amaechi’s eight years in office as wasted.“How can one who claims he has the interest of his people in mind and plans to direct the political future of the state, only finds joy in castigating people, including his superiors and causing disaffection, even among his own party members, each time he sneaks into the state.“Rather than attract development projects or telling the people what programmes he has to move the state forward and empower our numerous young school leavers looking for jobs, Amaechi is only interested in inciting the people and boasting over whom he will endorse for one political office or another and those whom he will pull down at all costs, in an election two solid years away from now.“This is the mark of a sadist and it is high time Amaechi knew that he has lost relevance in Rivers State and should honourably shut up.”Rivers PDP also enjoined Rivers people to remain steadfast in their support for a caring and welfarist administration of Wike and discountenance the alleged babbling of “drowning” Amaechi.