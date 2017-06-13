Musa Ahmadu-Kida was on Tuesday in Abuja elected new President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.Ahmadu-Kida was returned unopposed at an election held at the Grand Ibro Hotel, Abuja and supervised by the Nigeria Olympic Committee, which had its secretary, Tunde Popoola, present and the sports ministry, which also had Hauwa Kulu, in attendance.Ahmadu-Kida, who was also on the last board, is the Chairman, Rivers State Basketball Association and also represents the South-South in the NBBF.Also elected on the new board is former NBBF vice president Babatunde Ogunade (South-West), who retained his position ad the new vice president.Other elected members are Umar Isa (North Central), Suraju Yusuf (North West), Babashehu Bukar (North East), Osita Nwachukwu (South East), Prof Musa Yakassai (NAPHERD), retired Col Sam Ahmedu (FIBA), Adamu Deshi (Technical), Ejike Ugboaja (Athletes Representatives) and Felix Awogu.The new board was sworn in immediately after the polls.Ahmadu-Kida promised to unite the basketball family, adding that it was the only way the game could grow in the country.“Our basketball family has to come together and unite, we need to understand that basketball is played on the courts and not in offices or on the pages of newspapers. Everyone interested in basketball development will automatically be on my team,” Ahmadu-Kida stated.“In my disposition, the zonal representatives are going to be very focused in basketball development at the grassroots. That will also extend yo state chairmen. As Rivers basketball head, South-South representative and President of NBBF, I’m disposed to enhancing basketball development at all levels.”The NBBF president added that he was confident in his new team’s ability to take the sport to greater heights.“My team is vibrant, exceptionally diverse and I’m confident of the quality of their strength. We can grow on the strength of every individual on the board,” he added.