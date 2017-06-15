South East leaders of Thought on Wednesday in Abuja expressed hope for a peaceful and united Nigeria in spite of hate speeches emanating from some quarters.Spokesperson of the group, who is also the governor of Ebonyi, Mr Dave Umahi, stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.He dismissed the assertion that the meeting with the acting president was about the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).“The meeting is not about IPOB. It is about the need for security of lives and properties of Nigerians all over Nigeria and to stress the need for a united, honest, fair and equitable Nigeria.“That was what the meeting was about.“It was a wonderful meeting and the message we are taking back is that there is hope for a united and peaceful Nigeria and everybody should work hard.“We emphasis the need for everybody to restrain from making hate statements.“We should be making statements that bind us together, statements of love, statements of unity, statements of hope and of course we should also work very hard.On the right to agitate for better society, Umahi said the meeting stressed the need for peaceful agitation.He said: “Even you, you agitate, your wife agitates at home that the feeding money is not enough. So is the agitation for fundamental right. But it is the manner you go about it.“So, this is not an issue that cannot be resolved.’’In his ongoing consultative meeting with leaders across the country, the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had on Tuesday met with leaders of thought from the Northern part of the country.