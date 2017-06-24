According to Playgroundng, celebrity couple, Patrick Doyle and Ireti Doyle have separated, after over 20 years of marriage. A source close to Patrick and Ireti, hinted they are no longer living together.

The Tinsel star, Playgroundtv checks, revealed has since moved into a new apartment in Anthony Village area of Lagos, living far away from her veteran broadcaster and actor husband and children.While the reason for their break-up is still unclear, a source said Patrick and Ireti ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and chose to remain friends.Ireti and Patrick married over two decades ago, shortly after his first wife passed on. Both share six children, and lost one to sickle cell in 1999. Ireti’s first daughter, Bimbo from a previous romance got married in July 2014.