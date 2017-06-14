Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with leaders of thought from the southeast at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.









The meeting is over the perennial agitation for Biafra and last week’s reaction by northern youths asking the Igbos to vacate the region by October 1.





In attendance are Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, the governors of Imo Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra States as well as other leaders from the southeast.





Osinbajo was joined by Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara.





Details later...