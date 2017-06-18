Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, has sanctioned £70m bid f or Manchester United target, Alvaro Morata.Morata, 24, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho identified him as his replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.United have already had a £52.4m approach knocked back by Real Madrid.Mirror reports that with Diego Costa set to leave Stamford Bridge after revealing he is no longer in Antonio Conte’s plans, Chelsea have strengthened their bid for Morata.Real doled out around £25m to re-sign the Spain international last summer.But he struggled for regular game time on his return to the club, starting just 14 league matches all season.Meanwhile, Abramovich is said to be considering a move for Christiano Ronaldo.The Russian billionaire declared interest after Ronaldo said he will leave Spain over tax fraud allegations.Reports say Abramovich is not bothered by the world record bounty needed to lure the Portugese superstar r to Stamford Bridge.