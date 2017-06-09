Falz the Bahd Guy spoke the TRUTH, always stand by the TRUTH!! Never forget that people, if you can't handle the TRUTH stay tf out of.... — SirShakur 🀄️ (@SirVexALot) June 22, 2017

Falz should give same advice to his dad. His likes have made n continue to make Nigeria much worse than Yahoo boys ever will — dr_black (@Stan_MD) June 22, 2017

can't blame falz, though 9ice was never right. But I guess Falz had it all while growing up, some struggled growing up — Immunity (@shinaayo01) June 22, 2017

Falz didn't mention anybody's name, he only made a point that is very correct... People will just be blabbing lubbish...mtchww — Felix Ikota (@ikota_felix) June 22, 2017

Nigerian rapper, Falz the Bad Guy has stirred some controversy after his advice to fellow singers, to stop praising Yahoo Boys, a parlance for internet fraudsters.Falz spoke in an interview on Hip TV, that hailing the Yahoo Boys amounts to glorification of what is wrong in society and urged artists to desist from doing so for the sake of the future.Watch the response by 9ice below...In his interview, Falz made mention of no one, but he was soon pitted against 9Ice, an older musician, with commentators divided on the merit of his advice.Here are some of the comments that summarised the controversy: