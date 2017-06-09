 9ice Vs Falz Controversy: Rapper stirs dust for urging 9ice to stop promoting internet fraudsters | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nigerian rapper, Falz the Bad Guy has stirred some controversy after his advice to fellow singers, to stop praising Yahoo Boys, a parlance for internet fraudsters.


Falz spoke in an interview on Hip TV, that hailing the Yahoo Boys amounts to glorification of what is wrong in society and urged artists to desist from doing so for the sake of the future.



In his interview, Falz made mention of no one, but he was soon pitted against 9Ice, an older musician, with commentators divided on the merit of his advice.

Video Credits: HIP TV

