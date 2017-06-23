A 42-year old man, Aminu Umar, who allegedly raped two underaged girls (aged between 4 and 7), in Lagos, reportedly infected the victims with Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD), Pm express reports.

Police sources said that Kano state-born Umar, who is a butcher, usually returns home early, after killing cows at the abattoir.





While at home, he would lure the victims into his apartment with Bobo drinks when their parents were not around and defile them. This had been going on without the victims informing their parents until the recent incident.



The act was exposed when their mother took one of them to the bathroom to bath her. It was gathered that when the mother attempted to wash her private part, she started crying and complained that it was paining her since Umar put his "thing" inside it.





According to the 7-year old victim, “Umar lured us into his room and gave us Bobo.

Thereafter, he removed his clothes, our pants and clothes too and carried us to his bed where he was putting his penis into our vagina”.



When the mother checked the victims' private parts, there were bruises showing forceful penetration. The matter was then reported to the Police and Umar was arrested and charged to court.



He pleaded not guilty. The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Davis Abegunde, granted him bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum. Umar was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition. The matter was adjourned till June, 26, 2017.

The victim's' parents raised the alarm and claimed that the victims' private parts were decaying and they have been discharging consistently from their private parts since the incident happened at 5 Salako street in Oko-Oba.