Thirty-four Nigerians were yesterday deported from six European countries for committing immigration-related offences.The deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos at about 6.30am.The deportees from Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium and Hungary comprised 32 men and two women.They were brought back in a chartered Airblue Panorama aircraft.Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command DSP Joseph Alabi confirmed the development.Alabi said: “This morning, we received 34 Nigerians who were brought back from Europe. They were made up of 32 males and two females.”He said the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences in their host countries.Alabi confirmed that the deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.On ground to receive them were officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).The deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were allowed to depart to their destinations.