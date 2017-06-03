An 80-year-old man, Lamidi Abioye, has been arrested by the Osun State Police Command after decomposing headless and decapitated bodies were found in three shallow graves found in his compound in Gbongan.







The discovery was reportedly made on Monday, at about 5:00p.m., after a resident of Idi-Ifa area of Gbongan town reported at Gbongan police station that an offensive odour was perceived from the suspect’s compound.

Based on the report, a team from the police station went to Pa Abioye’s house and, after combing the compound, discovered the shallow graves in which the decomposing headless bodies were found.



Aside the heads of the bodies that were missing, other body parts such as intestines, liver and heart were reported to have been removed also. One of the bodies suspected to be that of a female through her genitals had the breasts cut off.



Information gathered revealed that the suspect, who claimed to be a farmer and herbalist, had his work place at Ile Eesu Oke Ode area of the town while he buried his victims in the house at Idi-Ifa area.



During interrogation, Abioye was said to have disclosed that one of the victims, a 15-year-old boy, had psychiatric problem and was brought to him from Abeokuta, Ogun State, by his father for healing.

He was said to have disclosed that the boy died on June 19, after which he buried him without informing his father. The intestines were reportedly found inside his house preserved with gin.

Residents of the area had told the police that they noticed a car which came to the suspect’s house on Monday, raising the suspicion that it could belong to one of the buyers of the missing body parts.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, lauded the vigilance of the resident who gave the hint to the police, adding that people should be observant of their environment so that they would quickly notice strange happenings around them.