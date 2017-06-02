 2Face: "Dammy Krane just caught up in something he knew nothing about, I think it's safe to call it implication | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
2Face: "Dammy Krane just caught up in something he knew nothing about, I think it's safe to call it implication

Singer Dammy Krane was arrested and booked in Miami for theft, credit card and identity fraud and now faces nine felony charges in Miami-Dade criminal court for credit card forgery and grand theft. Reacting to Dammy Krane's arrest, 2face said:
"Dammy is good. He's a young blood that very charismatic, likeable, talented, crazy but not that type of crazy. I think it's safe to call it implication, he just caught up in something he knew nothing about. Because of time, place, association, he just got caught up in all that. But he's fine now." 

