In readiness for the 2019 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will display the preliminary voters’ register at registration centres, next week.This, according to the electoral umpire, is to enable the public scrutinise the register before the printing of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs. The document will be on display for seven days.The preliminary register will contain the names of those who registered newly or transferred their votes to new areas since the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise, began on April 27 at local council offices, nationwide. This is coming as the commission said that 82,206 men were captured as “housewife” during accreditation with the smart card reader for the March 28, 2015 Presidential and National Assembly polls.The CVR is to give opportunity to those who have turned 18 years of age after the last exercise; those who could not register during the last general registration exercise; those seeking transfer to new locations; and registered voters who have TVCs but names not on Register of Voters.Giving a breakdown of the 23,643,479 voters accredited for the 2015 Presidential and National Assembly polls, the INEC said that 4,137,769 were captured as house wife. Of this figure, it said 82,206 were male while 4,055,563 were female.