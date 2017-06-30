A group, North East Democratic Enlightenment Initiative (NDEI) has expressed its support to a former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, to contest for the presidency in 2019.The group’s Chairman, Aliyu Garkuwa, while speaking in Bauchi yesterday, called on Nigerians to rally round the former governor whom he said would salvage the country from its economic challenges when eventually elected.He described Lamido as an experienced, polished, versatile politician and a detribalised Nigerian.The NDEI chairman recalled the role Lamido played when he was the youth leader of the defunct Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in former Kano State that culminated in the victory of the party in the 1979 elections in Kano and Kaduna states.