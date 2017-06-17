Nigeria’s U-20 women national side, will take on Tanzania in the first round qualifier for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday, conducted the pairing with the Falconets among the 19 countries battling for two qualification slots.Coach Peter Dedevbo’s girls will host the first leg scheduled for the weekend of September 15-17, 2017, while the second leg holds between September 20 – October 1, 2017.If Nigeria progresses past the first round, they will play either Morocco or Senegal in the second stage, before securing a passage to the final round where they are likely to face South Africa.The Falconets have appeared at all seven editions of the tournament and reached the final twice in 2010 and 2014.