A Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla, has said that part of the 2017 budget will be financed by recovered looted funds.





Obono-Obla made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on what the Federal Government was doing with looted funds so far recovered.

“About 20 per cent of this year’s budget will be financed from our recovery effort,’’ he said.

According to him, the Federal Government would, however, liaise with the National Assembly for permission before the funds would be used.





While commending the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, over its war on corruption, Obono-Obla said the APC was not going through any leadership crisis as was being reported in a section of the media.





Obono-Obla said that the party would continue to be in power as long as it continued to serve the interest of Nigerians by delivering true democracy dividends.





He debunked insinuations that the recent raid of the Sun Newspaper’s office by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was done out of victimisation.





“They didn’t go there because the Sun published a news story that is adverse to the EFCC or the Federal Government.

“They went there to do their work as part of their mandate to fight economic and financial crimes,’’ he said.