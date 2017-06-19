The Federal Government is set to release the first tranche of capital release of N350bn to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government for implementation of the 2017 budget.The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun disclosed this during a public presentation of the 2017 budget on Monday in Abuja.She said the ministry was ready to make the release as soon as the budget is uploaded, adding that a cash plan meeting would soon be held where the funds would be released to the MDAs.The 2017 budget of N7.4trn was signed last week by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo into law.