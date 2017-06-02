An eyewitness, Mr. Franklin Bobmanuel, narrated that the youths became angry when the traders declined paying the tax and the ensuing argument resulted in a free-for-all.

Bobmanuel said one of the tax officials died during the fight and his colleagues, on noticing that one of them had died, killed one of the traders in retaliation. Vanguard also learned that a church and a mosque in the area were burnt down.



