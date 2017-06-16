Bukola Zoffun, who emerged One-Day Governor yesterday in Lagos state, has said that her tenure will be use to champion the course for girl child education in the state.



Miss Zoffun, a senior secondary school pupil of Awodi-Ora Secondary High School Ajegunle, yesterday, won the grand finale of this year’s Spelling Bee competition, organised by the Ministry of Education.

The One-Day Governor, who desires to be a lawyer, said the exposure she has gotten from the competition will help realise her dream.





"As the winner of the competition, I will have the opportunity to be the One-Day Governor, and I will equally use this platform to promote the need for girl child education, because what I have learnt so far is that every child has a right to education," she said

While the winner of the competition will be crown One-Day Governor as well as a cheque of N250,000, the first and second runners-up – Miss Rosemary Ogidan of Methodist Senior High School, Badagry and Master Philip Daniel of Yewa Senior High school, Agege – got cash prizes of N150,000 and N100,000 respectively.