Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has been ruled out of action until next year.The 35-year-old has reportedly suffered serious ligaments damage in his right knee and might not play again until January 2018 at the earliest, sources have told ESPN.Ibrahimovic underwent scans in Manchester on Friday, after sustaining the injury during United’s 2-1 win over Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday.Italian sports journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, earlier reported that the Swedish striker suffered damage to his cruciate ligament.The injury has now placed doubts over Ibrahimovic’s future at the club, with this contract at Old Trafford due to expire at the end of this season.Ibrahimovic has scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for United, since arriving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.He is expected to undergo surgery followed by a rehabilitation programme.Source: ESPN