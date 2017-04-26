Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has been flown to the US to have surgery on his knee injury.The 35-year-old’s season was ended after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, during last Thursday’s Europa League win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford.United have reportedly withdrawn their contract offer to Ibrahimovic, as he is not expected to be fit until next year.When asked by Sky Sports what lied in store for Ibrahimovic, Mourinho said: “He is in America and that’s the only thing that matters now.“He is in America to have the surgery and start the recovery process.”Ibrahimovic is however determined not to end his football career yet and wants to make his comeback in the US,Ibrahimovic, who turns 36 in October, has always said he would end his career in America and received offers from several clubs before he was injured.