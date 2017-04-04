 Zimbabwean Mugabe rules from wheelchair, becomes laughing stock | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Zimbabwean Mugabe rules from wheelchair, becomes laughing stock

12:22 PM 0
A+ A-
Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, became a laughing stock on the social media after a belated 93rd birthday special gift.


 Mugabe’s wife had said her husband would lead Zimbabwe from a wheelchair and later from the grave.

 “We are going to create a special wheelchair for President Mugabe until he rules to 100 years, because that’s what we want.”

Cabinet ministers on Monday presented a mobile chair to Mugabe to “enable him navigate his way around his office as well as at home”.

 The mobile chair, otherwise ordinarily referred to as a wheelchair, was presented as a belated birthday gift during a ceremony at his office.

 Critics said it confirmed that old age had taken its toll on the Zanu-PF leader who turned 93 in February.



silvanos mudzvova @SilvanosVhitori
@mayor_justice@Wagaisa@ProfJNMoyo mugabe will rule you in wheel chair watch artist interpretation.https://youtu.be/emzVlgquvPI  via @YouTube
12:55 PM - 25 Feb 2016



BuildZimbabweUK @BuildZimbabweUK
Grace said Mugabe would rule from a wheel chair and then from the grave. Step 1 complete...we've seen nothing yet.
7:41 PM - 3 Apr 2017

#JZ783 @anti_ANC
They must just roll Mugabe out of his house in a wheel chair straight to frail care Let the business of Zim continue https://twitter.com/ewnupdates/status/756834531483668480 
2:37 PM - 23 Jul 2016
Dr.Pedzisai Ruhanya @PedzisaiRuhanya
Ruling from the Wheel Chair as said in 2015 by First Lady Grace Mugabe' Now the Wheel Chair has been given to Pres Mugabe!

Collin Mboto @CMboto
@PedzisaiRuhanya Makaudzwa wani and next it will be from kuMbudzi yekuWarren Park via a proxy.
2:52 PM - 3 Apr 2017

Clarkson Mambo @cemambo
😂😂😂hanzi thank God no one can take pictures of "earth tremors" otherwise our phones will be clogged by now
8:54 PM - 3 Apr 2017

21 Sungano @Sungizzle
I think we prefer to just stick with the wheelchair story. It gives us hope that the end is nigh. Thanks. xx https://twitter.com/cemambo/status/848937674018877443 

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top