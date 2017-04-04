Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, became a laughing stock on the social media after a belated 93rd birthday special gift.
Mugabe’s wife had said her husband would lead Zimbabwe from a wheelchair and later from the grave.
“We are going to create a special wheelchair for President Mugabe until he rules to 100 years, because that’s what we want.”
Cabinet ministers on Monday presented a mobile chair to Mugabe to “enable him navigate his way around his office as well as at home”.
The mobile chair, otherwise ordinarily referred to as a wheelchair, was presented as a belated birthday gift during a ceremony at his office.
Critics said it confirmed that old age had taken its toll on the Zanu-PF leader who turned 93 in February.
