Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, became a laughing stock on the social media after a belated 93rd birthday special gift.





Mugabe’s wife had said her husband would lead Zimbabwe from a wheelchair and later from the grave.





“We are going to create a special wheelchair for President Mugabe until he rules to 100 years, because that’s what we want.”









Cabinet ministers on Monday presented a mobile chair to Mugabe to “enable him navigate his way around his office as well as at home”.





The mobile chair, otherwise ordinarily referred to as a wheelchair, was presented as a belated birthday gift during a ceremony at his office.



