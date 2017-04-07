Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has said that he does not know if he will still be in charge of the club next season.Zidane took over from Rafa Benitez as Real Madrid coach in January 2016, winning the Champions League within five months in charge and currently has the team top of La Liga and into the Champions League quarter-finals.At a press conference ahead of Saturday’s La Liga match at home to Atletico Madrid, the Frenchman conceded that, despite his success in the job, he could not say for sure whether he would be at the Santiago Bernabeu come August.“I’ve one more year left [on my contract].“But I am not sure, so I am not preparing anything [for next season]. I am thinking just about what I have left this season.“I know how big this club is, I know what it means to be coach of Real Madrid, for good and bad. So I am ready for everything.“That is why I always speak of the next game, that is what interests me. And it will always be like that until my last day here as coach.“So tomorrow’s game, the three points that are in play. The rest I cannot say what will happen.”“I do not know about failure, that is for others to talk about,” he said.“We know that everything is up for grabs in the final stages. What we have done until now means nothing, we have won nothing yet. La Liga is in play, the Champions League is in play, and we will see how it goes.”