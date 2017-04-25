Zlatan Ibrahimovic has accepted that his Manchester United career is over and is targeting a return to action in Major League Soccer (MLS).According to reports, Ibrahimovic feels that his nine to 12 months injury lay-off, means he will not play for the Old Trafford club again.The Swede ruptured his anterior cruciate knee ligament last Thursday, during their 2-1 win over Anderlecht in the Europa League.He is however determined not to end his football career yet and wants to make his comeback in the US,Ibrahimovic, who turns 36 in October, has always said he would end his career in America and received offers from several clubs before he was injured.LA FC’s inaugural season will begin next March, which could coincide perfectly with his comeback.Ibrahimovic’s current contract with United ends on June 30.