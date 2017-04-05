The Nollywood Actress who recently got married took to her instagram handle to share some wise words
I WILL NEVER do ANYTHING for money but I WILL do ANYTHING to make myself happy. That been said, money is good (oh yes it is very good😍), but money might not bring those things that make ME happy. I am not yet where I want to be, but I know and can feel it, that I am NOT where I used to be. I have never been the type to pry or involve myself with issues that don't improve me as a human being, that is why you won't catch me where I DON'T HAVE to be. I've taught myself to grow especially in my mind, and for me that is my strongest weapon. In all, I'm very grateful for where I am and where my mind tells me I can attain (by His Grace only). #WorkInProgress #MrsF #Choco #IyawoAbounce #WorkingActor
