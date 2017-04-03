Pastors can come for each other openly but we are clinging unto the "touch not my anointed" phrase because we're just ordinary mortals? pic.twitter.com/bjumnBVOtV April 1, 2017

A new clip uploaded on Twitter shows embattled Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman lashing out at Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.The clip was allegedly prompted by a 2016 incident in which one Dr Azuh Mary Ifeoma on a visit to SCOAN mentioned some very prominent Nigerian Pastors while giving a testimony. During the testimony, Dr Azuh said she was asked to sow a N5,000 seed to secure a private meeting with Apostle Suleiman. After sowing the seed, his prayers allegedly didn't work.After his alleged failed Prayer session with her, Apostle Suleiman allegedly asked Mary to follow him to Lagos where she met with ‘Nigeria’s biggest pastor’, presumably referring to Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God.“He prayed for me and assured me all was well,” she narrated. Alas, the attacks continued unabated.In the clip, showing Apostle Suleiman responding to Dr Azuh's claim, he said, T.B. Joshua is too small to stand and allow people ridicule Adeboye and Papa Idahosa.''See video below