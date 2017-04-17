Fani-Kayode accused President Buhari of gross incompetence, adding that God will deliver Nigeria from him.
It was understood that Fani-Kayode’s statement is as a result of President Buhari’s Easter message to Christians in Nigeria.
The former Minister said Buhari’s performance rating was grossly exaggerated.
President Buhari had in the message said his administration had worked hard in the last two years to meet the expectations of Nigerian citizens.
Fani-Kayode wrote via @realFFK, his twitter handle, “The Buhari govt. is the most divisive, vindictive, incompetent, primitive, mendacious, cruel and ignorant govt. that has EVER ruled Nigeria.”
The former Spokesperson to Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organization in 2015, also denied claims that his former boss approved the $43 million uncovered in a building in Ikoyi, Lagos.
He disagreed with reports by the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, that Jonathan knows about the N13 billion.
He added, “The idea that @GEJonathan approved the $43m is a lie.
“DG NIA is a treacherous and lying coward. A massive cover up is on. He must resign.”
