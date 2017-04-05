Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, yesterday, alleged that his predecessor Governor Ikedi Ohakim, in his time as governor of the state, “took delight in flogging citizens.”Okorocha stated this through a release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo.The release reacted to a statement credited to Ohakim, that Okorocha is running down the state through implementation of what he called anti-people policies. And that the governor does not obey court order especially on the reinstatement of Eze Cletus Illomuanya.According to the release, ” We have read the latest media outing against Governor Rochas Okorocha by the Former Governor of the state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim published in the media which he also presented as a letter, to the Imo governor.“In his story, the Former Governor as usual said so many things, but could not fault our repeated claim that the achievements of Governor Rochas Okorocha so far have surpassed the achievements of all those who had governed the state before him put together. We have always made bold to say this. And we stand to be challenged.“The truth is that we can no longer afford to be spending our projects-oriented time replying the Former Governor. If he meant well, he should have been coming to meet with his successor to discuss issues as stakeholders in the state, instead of this campaign of calumny.“When he wrote the first letter and raised certain issues, we responded by publishing the monumental achievements of Rochas Okorocha in less than six years as governor, which took several pages and we were able to name the projects and their locations.“And also took that opportunity to show that Chief Ohakim’s outing as governor was never a success story. He never reacted to say we had told lies because he knew we were on the sides of truth and posterity.“We do not know how Chief Ohakim feels today when he enters Owerri and sees that it has become a new city with eight-lane roads, in-land roads, tunnels and flyovers, and even the new Government House that had shanties when he held sway.“Infact , in an ideal clime, Chief Ohakim should be celebrating Rochas Okorocha for achieving so much or doing the things he didn’t think about during his time. Rocha’s Okorocha runs people-oriented government, with some of the elite having grudges and his approach could not be the same with a regime that took delight in flogging indigenes including a priest.“The Political – Will he could not exercise then, Governor Rochas Okorocha is today demonstrating it to a large extent and to the glory of God. On the issue of the court order that Eze Cletus Ilomuannya should be reinstated as the traditional ruler of Obinugwu community.The release quoted the governor to have said that “We have repeatedly challenged anybody in possession of any Court Judgement reinstating him as the traditional ruler of Obinugwu community after his removal.“And a new Eze installed, to publish the judgement but all to avail. It has only become a blackmail tool. And the former governor deposed an Eze, HRH Eze Ohanweh for just expressing sympathy for Senator Ifeanyi Ararume.”Okorocha also alleged that “The former governor has also found COREN as a blackmail platform. The flyovers built by the Rescue Mission Government are of high standard or quality and were handled by reputable companies.“Does it not call for question that “COREN” has not shown the report on which they have been making some worrisome media comments on the flyovers. They said they had written to the governor and it is not true.“If they were sincere, they would have first commended the governor for the two gigantic flyovers, and then come up with whatever could be their argument. And their talking about EFCC or ICPC on issue like that, speaks volume of where they were coming from and where they intend to go.”