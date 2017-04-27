Former Plateau State Governor, Jonah David Jang, on Thursday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to invade his house in search of looted funds.Speaking during a Town Hall meeting with his constituents in Jos, the Senator representing Plateau North insisted that he had no looted fund in his house.The Senator however, warned that anybody who breaks into his house would repair any damaged part of it.Jang said, “Somebody came to my house and told me that there is plan to raid the houses of all former PDP Governors. My house is very open for them to come and search, but I want to say this to the hearing of the public, if anybody breaks my house, they will hear us up to supreme court.“You cannot break into my house and go free, you must come and repair it, if they think I hide money in the ceiling or anywhere, they should have equipment that can trace the money, but if they come to start breaking walls, they will repair my house because they will not find a kobo, I didn’t steal money.”The former governor also alleged that his successor, Governor Simon Lalong has vowed to take him to jail for corruption but he will not find him guilty of any financial mess that will land him in prison.“Lalong is investigating my Government to make sure he jail me, they have investigated and did not find anything, they have gone to EFCC nothing, they have gone to ICPC nothing, they are still back to EFCC again.“Former President, Goodluck Jonathan had asked me where I got money to execute projects across the state but my pain is that the present government is not asking this question, they are only interested in soiling my name but what I did in eight years will vindicate me,” Jang said.