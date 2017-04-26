Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has subtly berated President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is more imprisoned than leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.Following his return from the United Kingdom, UK, were he spent over 50-days on medical vacation, Buhari’s public appearances has continued to decline.This has led to some Nigerians saying he is seriously sick.However, Omokri, in a series of tweets on his social media handle, asked between “Kanu and Buhari, who is actually in prison? At least we see Kanu in court regularly. How often do we see Buhari?”The former Presidential aide also commended the IPOB leader for his bravery and outspoken nature.According to Omokri, “No matter how much a slave rejects his father’s name, his master will still not include his name in his will. May God bless Nnamdi Kanu!“Nnamdi Kanu has no NTA or a Liar Mohammed yet his words affect more headlines than those who do, proving that leadership is not by position!“Nnamdi Kanu speaks with authority, can we say the same of an unrepentant blamer who blames everyone but himself for his misfortune?“Between Nnamdi Kanu and President@MBuhari , who is actually in prison? At least we see Kanu in court regularly. How often do we see Buhari?“If Joe Igbokwe really thinks Igbos are ‘not interested’ in Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation, let him say so in Onitsa Market and see if he survives.”