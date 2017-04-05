Yari had said the current outbreak of Type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis, is God’s way of punishing Nigerians for fornicating.
Onochie, in a series of tweets on her twitter handle @Laurestar wondered how Yari, who has exhibited how misinformed he is could attain political relevance.
She wrote: “I’m afraid it becomes political when Zamfara Gov tells us that it’s punishment from God…did that inform the handling attitude?
“I think it becomes a case of the ignorance and the misinformed. And I continue to wonder how such people attained political relevance.
“Even if he doesn’t or can’t read, he surely should watch TV & be educated on d issue, just like the rest of us who are not medical.”
