The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has said Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari exhibited ignorance by saying God is punishing Nigerians with meningitis for their sins of fornication.Yari had said the current outbreak of Type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis, is God’s way of punishing Nigerians for fornicating.Onochie, in a series of tweets on her twitter handle @Laurestar wondered how Yari, who has exhibited how misinformed he is could attain political relevance.She wrote: “I’m afraid it becomes political when Zamfara Gov tells us that it’s punishment from God…did that inform the handling attitude?“I think it becomes a case of the ignorance and the misinformed. And I continue to wonder how such people attained political relevance.“Even if he doesn’t or can’t read, he surely should watch TV & be educated on d issue, just like the rest of us who are not medical.”