The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu has described the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu as a boy who went on radio to cause “disaffection by calling Nigeria a zoo.”The Enugu-born politician made the remark while speaking with New Telegraph.Okechukwu, who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, however, noted that he would like to see the IPOB leader released.According to him, ”This is a boy, who is living in United Kingdom and has little or nothing do to with us here.“If he is being tried, has the Supreme Court said he should be released? To me, the Igbos are highly accepted in this country. Forget about the civil war because most countries also passed through the same road, even the United States.”So, we must we must forget about the past and move ahead. If you look at it democratically, the Igbos have never at a time said they want to leave Nigeria.”Between 1995 and 1996, the Igbos set up a secretariat for the Constitutional Conference organized by the General Sani Abacha regime.”Kanu, who doubles as the Director of Radio Biafra is currently facing trial before Justice Binta Nyako on crime charges.The IPOB leader has been in custody since he was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, in 2015 despite several court rulings ordering his release.