Lauretta Onochie, a Presidential aide accused Ozekhome of being double-mouthed.
''Scum truly Speaks from both sides of his mouth An advocate for corruption and a leader of corruption fighting back. Can't be taken seriously,'' She wrote.
''He is a leader of Corruption Fighting Back, CoFiBa. He has been part of the corrupt elite in Nigeria. Now he's trying to impose a gag order. ''
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.