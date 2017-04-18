 You are an advocate of corruption - Presidency slams Ozekhome | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Presidency on Monday described popular Nigerian lawyer, Mike Ozekhome as a ''scum'' for saying that the recent recoveries of money by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are propaganda.


Lauretta Onochie, a Presidential aide accused Ozekhome of being double-mouthed.

''Scum truly Speaks from both sides of his mouth An advocate for corruption and a leader of corruption fighting back. Can't be taken seriously,'' She wrote.

''He is a leader of Corruption Fighting Back, CoFiBa. He has been part of the corrupt elite in Nigeria. Now he's trying to impose a gag order. ''

