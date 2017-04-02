The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the Yoruba nation is unshaken in its support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.He said this while speaking at the South-West zonal meeting of National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) in Lagos.Tinubu, who was represented by the APC National Vice-Chairman (South-West), Chief Pius Akinyelure; assured that Buhari’s government will not relent in its effort to ensure the turn around of Nigeria’s economy.He said: “South-West support for Buhari is unshaken despite the various challenges in the country, which we believe the present government is addressing.“There is no doubt that there is no party in Nigeria that can surpass APC’s achievements in office.“We are doing the best we can with the little resources we have to move the nation forward. We need people’s support to turn things around in the country,” he said.Also speaking, Senator Adesoji Akande said he is fully in support of the Buhari administration, adding that the incumbent government has done a lot to address some of the problems facing the country and implored Nigerians to continue to support the APC administration.Meanwhile, in his response, President Buhari, who was equally represented by Senator Ajayi Boroffice, charged Nigerians towards positive change in the country, adding that the change message must be carried to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.