Barely twenty-four hours after his dramatic appearance at an Abuja Federal High Court where he showed solidarity with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has been criticised by some interest groups for his action.The state chapter of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) criticised Fayose for “bringing governance to a ridiculous level and assaulting the sensibilities of the Yoruba nation” by Tuesday’s gesture.The Progressive Youth League (PYL) slammed Fayose “for abandoning serious business of governance in his home state to run a comedy show in faraway Abuja in a matter that does not concern him.”They took exception to a statement credited to Fayose that “Ekiti now belongs to Biafra warning the governor not to use his position to fan the embers of discord, disunity and crisis in the Nigerian federation.The ARG in a statement by its State Coordinator, Bunmi Akanbi Awotiku, said the group was not oblivious of the constitutional immunity and fundamental human enjoyed by Fayose but condemned the abuse of those rights you the governor.Awotiku said: “Despite receipts of monthly statutory federal allocation, budget support funds, bailout funds running into billions of Naira, Ekiti workers are under the yoke of non-receipt if their monthly salaries and allowances.“The pensioners are not faring better; this is a governor displaying executive rascality all over Ekiti State and beyond. He has brought governance to a ridiculous level. He can be excused for his own style of leadership and manner of delivery but there are well designed standards for the office which he occupies but which he brings to ridicule.“His recent solidarity visit to Nnamdi Kanu who has insulted and hold the Yoruba nation with disrespect is an executive rascality taken too far. Notwithstanding the political motive, his solidarity is an insult and affront to the true Omo Oduduwas at home and Diaspora.“Ekiti State chapter of Afenifere Renewal Group implore him (Fayose) to carry out his assignment with the fear of God and respect to the needs and yearnings of Ekiti people. We take exception to his determination to rubbish our valued heritage.“We hereby implore him to face governance in our dear state, bring smiles to the faces of government worker both in the state and local governments, make pensioners happy and enjoy the fruit of their labour. This political rascality and razzmatazz must stop.”PYL Coordinator Adeoye Aribasoye said the action of Fayose shows that he is idle and does not understand the seriousness of the business of governance. He said a lot of issues requiring Fayose’s attention has been abandoned for a “needless trip to Abuja at the expense of taxpayers.”He advised Fayose to resign from office if he is no longer interested in governing the people of the state saying the office of governor is not meant for a person who cannot differentiate serious issues from inanities.Aribasoye said: “Fayose’s action of going to the court in Abuja to show support for Kanu has nothing to do with the welfare of the people of Ekiti. It appears the man is not ready to provide governance for the people of Ekiti and we are calling on him to resign honorably.“There are many problems back home needing his attention; workers are owed arrears of salaries, institutions are owed subventions, there are infrastructural deficit and people are groaning under a harsh economic climate. All these need urgent solutions and not junketing to Abuja for a needless showmanship, shadow boxing and grandstanding.”