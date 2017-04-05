Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has ended his contract with English championship side, Coventry City, after featuring for the side only thrice.
The club disclosed this in a statement published on its website on Wednesday.
It said the contract binding the Aiyegbeni to the club was terminated with immediate effect based on mutual agreement.
The statement reads: “The club can announce that former Everton striker, Yakubu has had his contract mutually terminated, with immediate effect.
“The 34-year initially joined on a deal until the end of the season in February.
“Yakubu made three appearances for the Sky Blues, before suffering a hamstring injury against Swindon Town.
“The club would like to wish Yakubu all the best for the future.”
