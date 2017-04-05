 Aiyegbeni quits Coventry City | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Aiyegbeni quits Coventry City

3:01 PM 0
A+ A-

Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has ended his contract with English championship side, Coventry City, after featuring for the side only thrice.


The club disclosed this in a statement published on its website on Wednesday.

It said the contract binding the Aiyegbeni to the club was terminated with immediate effect based on mutual agreement.

The statement reads: “The club can announce that former Everton striker, Yakubu has had his contract mutually terminated, with immediate effect.

“The 34-year initially joined on a deal until the end of the season in February.

“Yakubu made three appearances for the Sky Blues, before suffering a hamstring injury against Swindon Town.

“The club would like to wish Yakubu all the best for the future.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top