Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has ended his contract with English championship side, Coventry City, after featuring for the side only thrice.The club disclosed this in a statement published on its website on Wednesday.It said the contract binding the Aiyegbeni to the club was terminated with immediate effect based on mutual agreement.The statement reads: “The club can announce that former Everton striker, Yakubu has had his contract mutually terminated, with immediate effect.“The 34-year initially joined on a deal until the end of the season in February.“Yakubu made three appearances for the Sky Blues, before suffering a hamstring injury against Swindon Town.“The club would like to wish Yakubu all the best for the future.”