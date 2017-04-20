The Peoples Democratic Party, Kogi state, has accused the state governor, Yahaya Bello of handling the state like the ancient Egyptian King, Pharaoh.The party said the over one-year staff screening exercise of civil servants in the state was an avenue to deprive workers in the state their entitlements and further divert the attention of the public from the massive lootings going on in the state.It said the development had resulted to death of many workers in the state.PDP made these claims in a communiqué issued yesterday after its Stakeholders meeting held at Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East senatorial district.The communiqué signed by the Kogi West party chairman, Taiwo Kola-Ojo warned the governor to stop handling the state like a tyrant.The party members also condemned the arrest and detention of the national leader of the PDP Youth Frontiers, Austin Okai.It said, “We condemn the clampdown on PDP members in Kogi State by security agents on the order of Governor Yahaya Bello.“We call for the immediate release of Comrade Austin Okai, a blogger and PDP member, who after being incarcerated several days was released on bail by a magistrate court only to be rearrested in the court premises by officers of the special anti-robbery squad over trumped-up charges.“We observed that a King Pharaoh has reincarnated in Kogi State and the Pharaoh is Governor Yahaya Bello.“We therefore call for a halt to the rule of tyranny in Kogi State just as we have resolved to mobilize against persecution of PDP members in the zone and the state as a whole.“We urge workers and the electorates to rise up to their freedom by voting out the APC from power.“The unending screening exercise was a veil to divert public attention from the massive looting of over N100b from Kogi treasury accruing from monthly allocations from the federation account, bailout, Paris Club and development refunds by members and agents of the Yahaya Bello government.“The APC, from all indications, was not prepared for governance and having failed Nigerians “woefully”, the PDP must be prepared to take back its mandate in 2019 at the national and state levels.Reacting to the PDP’s allegations, the Kogi Governor’s Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo urged the people of the state to “pray fervently for the derailing PDP to rediscover itself and provide credible opposition to the ruling APC in the State.He said, “This is an all-low for the opposition PDP who has lost touch with the political reality in the state. The party should hire competent lawyers to defend the rights of Austin Okai who has been charged to court for trying to disturb the peace of Kogi State. Okai should face the music and defend his numerous allegations against the Governor and his administration.“PDP’s voice resonates culpability in the whole saga. Why are they showing glaring frustration with the judicial process Okai is facing? It is Okai against the laws of the land. If he is innocent, he will be acquitted but if he is culpable, that will be the load of his actions. There can’t be absolute absolution from crimes committed. Criticism must be done with defensible facts.”